GA ruling lets 4k voters who moved vote on 1/5 – look at who the judge is

A judge blocked the purge of Democrat voters who are no longer legitimate voters in time for the January 5th runoff. Democrats in Georgia are arguing that a change of address form received at the Post Office doesn’t prove you’ve actually moved. They claim you can still vote using that old address.

Democrats are communistic now, and anything goes as the hard-left drives all this with the party’s okay.

A judge reversed the order to remove 4,000 voters ahead of the January 5th runoff for two Senate seats. Now, why would they want that?

We can tell you why.

The judge is Stacey Abram’s sister, and most of the voters who moved are Democrats who support Biden:

The judge, Leslie Abrams Gardner — the sister of former gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, a prominent ally of President-elect Joe Biden, has led voter registration efforts across the state — concluded that the counties appeared to have improperly relied on unverified change-of-address data to invalidate registrations in the two counties.

Most of the 4,000 registrants are in Muscogee County, which went big for senile Joe. There was a nominal 150 in a county that went for Trump.

The lawyer who represented the far-left group fighting the purge is Hillary Clinton’s famous attorney, the corrupt Marc Elias, and the pretext is fake voter suppression:

The suit, brought by Majority Forward, represented by National Democratic Party attorney Marc Elias, followed an effort to challenge the lengthy roster of voters simply because their registrations appeared to match U.S. Postal Service change-of-address records…

Voting officials in the two counties agreed to remove the voters. Democrats claimed that such postal data is not a reliable or conclusive indicator that a voter has moved.

After Gardner’s ruling, Elias hailed the decision as a “blow to GOP voter suppression.”

This is unbelievable. To call purging of ineligible voters ‘voter suppression’ is corrupt.

They are doing this so people in Democrat precincts who moved can vote on January 5th.