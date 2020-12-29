Trump’s Gallup’s most admired man, Biden, Mr. 84 million, is a distant third

According to the annual Gallup survey released Tuesday, President Trump has ended former President Obama’s 12-year run as the most admired man in America.

Eighteen percent of the survey’s respondents named Trump as their most admired man, compared to 15 percent who named Obama and 6 percent named President-elect Joe Biden. In other words, Joe Biden, Mr. 84 million votes, was a distant third.

Three percent named National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, while 2 percent chose Pope Francis.

We would give Fauci and the Red Pope no points.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, and the Dalai Lama, all received 1 percent.

Except for Elon Musk, they’re zeros in our humble opinion.

President Trump has been named the pollster’s most-admired man in 60 out of 74 years, including all eight years of Obama’s presidency and every year of George W. Bush’s presidency except for 2008. Trump had finished second to Obama in 2017 and 2018.

The 2020 rankings are the 10th time Trump has ranked among the top 10. Before entering the political sphere, he made the list in 1988, 1989, 1990, and 2011. Biden made only his second appearance in the top 10 after making the list in 2018.

Among Republicans surveyed, 48 percent of respondents named Trump as their most admired man. No other public figure got more than 2 percent Republican support, according to Gallup. Among independents, both Obama and Trump received 11 percent support. Fauci was the choice of 5 percent of Democrats but just 1 percent of Republicans.

The record holder for appearances in the survey’s top 10 is the late Rev. Billy Graham, who made the list 61 times before his 2018 death. Former President Carter, who has appeared on the list 29 times, is the most-represented living person.