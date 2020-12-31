GA runoff hacked in real-time during stunning voter integrity hearing

The Georgia state senate held a stunning hearing today on voter integrity. While the hearing was going on, Governor Kemp was reportedly on his farm. After today’s hearing, perhaps he should write his letter of resignation and stay on the farm. President Trump suggested he do exactly that.

As a result of the hearings, the Georgia state senate requested a forensic audit of the Fulton County absentee ballots.

It was most startling when one witness said they hacked the runoff in real-time during the hearing in Georgia today. Maybe Dominion will have to retract their threatening letter to Sidney Powell.

Watch:

Fulton County workers were told to not look at signatures.

There appears to have been a dramatic flip of votes:

One witness said counties were bullied into certifying the election:

Here’s a question:

 

The full hearing:

