GA runoff hacked in real-time during stunning voter integrity hearing

The Georgia state senate held a stunning hearing today on voter integrity. While the hearing was going on, Governor Kemp was reportedly on his farm. After today’s hearing, perhaps he should write his letter of resignation and stay on the farm. President Trump suggested he do exactly that.

As a result of the hearings, the Georgia state senate requested a forensic audit of the Fulton County absentee ballots.

It was most startling when one witness said they hacked the runoff in real-time during the hearing in Georgia today. Maybe Dominion will have to retract their threatening letter to Sidney Powell.

Watch:

The Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee witness was asked about the access to Dominion Voting System machines FULTON COUNTY which were demonstrated to have been connected to WiFi (!) and he explains how a malicious actor could “modify the data.” H/Thttps://t.co/ThvL3lJFOq — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 30, 2020

Fulton County workers were told to not look at signatures.

Mayor Rudy Giuliani @TeamTrump testifies today at Georgia State Senate hearing on election fraud. The hearing exposed overwhelming evidence of fraud! pic.twitter.com/ctkeBtIyt1 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) December 30, 2020

There appears to have been a dramatic flip of votes:

2/ VIDEO [Part Two] “According to the @GaSecofState website, Trump lost by 12,670 votes. As you saw earlier in this video, far more than that were taken from @realDonaldTrump”. pic.twitter.com/soPyIf3jTt — Murray 🇺🇸 (@Rothbard1776) December 30, 2020

One witness said counties were bullied into certifying the election:

Georgia Hearing Today: Witness testimony of Secretary of State’s office and Dominion reps intimidating & forcing counties to certify. pic.twitter.com/SIJIeVTPNQ — TheSharpEdge (@TheSharpEdge1) December 30, 2020

Here’s a question:

Just listen to this moment form the Georgia hearing today. pic.twitter.com/Rn3Cqui88v — TheSharpEdge (@TheSharpEdge1) December 30, 2020

The full hearing: