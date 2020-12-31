Important! O’Reilly points out the worst danger facing our Republic

This presidential election was stolen in many different ways by many, from the media to politicians and even pollsters. They all dragged him over the finish line.
The media is very corrupt. They don’t report the news. They see themselves as hard-left activists with an agenda they need to fulfill. We face many dangers, but perhaps the worst is what O’Reilly pointed out on Beck’s show:
Bill O’Reilly told Glenn Beck that the mainstream media’s coverage of the 2020 presidential election was — and continues to be — “disgusting.” He said he doesn’t think the media even wants to know what really happened in November, and he believes the partnership between the media and the far left poses a “danger to the republic.”
As O’Reilly said, once Stalin, Mao, Hitler had control of the media “they did what they wanted.”
That is terrifying.
There are so many dangers now. If Joe Biden wins the Senate, it’s probably all over for the Republic.
Even with the Senate, Biden’s puppeteers can do a great deal of damage with his open borders, Medicaid for all, and freebies to people who didn’t earn them.
Listen:
The most dangerous man, to any government, is the man who is able to think things out for himself without regard to the prevailing superstitions and taboos. Almost inevitably he comes to the conclusion that the government he lives under is dishonest, insane and intolerable, and so, if he is romantic, he tries to change it. And even if he is not romantic personally he is apt to spread discontent among those who are.” – H.L. Mencken
Back 15 years ago, when Michael Savage and Alex Jones were trying to inform the nation of the corrupt voting machine operation out out Venezuela, I don’t recall O’Reilly saying anything.
We learned nothing from O’Reilly as usual. The massive corruption in the USA extends far beyond the left and media, that actual power is in the DOJ and congress, which are assisting the coup.
More than 10 years ago when I first became involved with the TPP, I BEGGED them to concentrate the majority of their efforts on just a few prioritized issues. Among THE most important was the CORRUPT MSM.
It was my opinion then as now, our MSM IS Public Enemy #1. Nearly every misfortune befalling America over the past several decades has been delivered by the hands of a WHOLLY CORRUPT MSM.
Above all else, America must COMPLETELY IGNORE ANYTHING the MSM reports and more specifically, what they FAIL to report.
WeThePpl need to STOP trying to, “play nice,” and adopt the same appraoch as the Left: Save America BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY.
SCOTUS declined to defend THE CONSTITUTION, THEIR JOB #1, because they feared Leftwing riots. Its time we dismantle DC, START with the SCOTUS courthouse. Tear that building down, brick by brick. A perfect depository for those bricks, CJ Roberts’ Hind Quarter.
This was NOT an election. It was, is THE OVERTHROW OF OUR GOVERNMENT BY CHINA, AIDED AND ABETTED BY THE DNC, THE DS AND GOP GREAT BETRAYERS. Every ONE of them must SWING for their treason.
As of today, I would venture to estimate – remove EVERY mamber of congress with direct or indirect connections to CHINA, there wold be few left standing.