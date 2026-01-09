Gad Saad: How to Save the West, But Not Much Hope We’ll Do It

Gad Saad made some common-sense suggestions and a frightening and realistic prediction. for the future of the West.

He said the West isn’t dead, it’s in denial. To save itself, the West must proudly and without question defend Western values. Don’t apologize, defend them.

The West must proudly and unequivocally defend Western beliefs. The West must reject cultural relativism. Individual dignity must take precedence over collective identity politics. Rights belong to individuals, not grievance collectives. All cultures are not equal. Some reliably produce freedom, innovation, and prosperity. Others do not. Reality isn’t racist. Individual dignity must take precedence over collective identity politics. Rights belong to individuals, not grievance collectives. All religious belief systems are not equally compatible with Western values. Tolerance does not require national self-destruction. Not all immigrants are equally likely to assimilate, and it must be a requirement. Immigrants who hold intolerable, civilization-destroying beliefs must be deported en masse. Immigration policy should favor cultural homophily. The West must choose immigrants from cultures with values similar to the host nation. Zero tolerance for seditious belief systems. If an ideology constitutes an existential threat to freedom, criminalization is not tyranny; it’s self-defense. Such systems can be criminalized if they constitute and existential threat to our freedoms and liberties.

He says these nine are a start.

“Here’s the problem,” he concludes. “I don’t think that the West has the testicular fortitude to implement more than a small subset of the latter nine; hence, to reiterate a prediction that I’ve been making for several decades, the West is in a death spiral. It will be ugly, painful, and bloody. The greatest tragedy is that the West brought this on itself because of parasitic, quote, progressive Follies. The most dangerous weapon in nature is a human mind infected by ideological parasites. Have a good day, everybody.”

I think the problem is half the people have been overtaken by ideology and the other half are silenced.