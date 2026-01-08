Renee Good, the New George Floyd

You won’t hear or see the truth on mainstream media when it comes to ICE and the self-defense shooting by an officer in Minnesota. The media will tell you the ‘victim’ was a legal observer when, in fact, she was acting the part of an agitator who stalked and blocked ICE all day. She parked her car across the street to block ICE at the time of her death.

You will read articles about her as the beloved mother of three children who protected her neighborhood.

We will never know her motivations, but she was blocking ICE, and she refused to get out of the car as ICE ordered. She backed up and then decided to stop, and as she gunned the engine, an officer, blocking her car as they are trained to do, took out his gun, and as she accelerated, he shot three times.

What did she think would happen?

The officer had been dragged by a car and hospitalized only six months before.

The Truth About Legal Observers

Her ‘husband,’ who is reportedly deceased, claimed she was not Antifa. However, it’s a good bet she is a communist.

The National Lawyers Guild, a communist front organization, has a “legal observer” training program. The NLG states on its website that the observers are trained to position themselves close enough to the protest (riot) to observe the action. However, Ms. Good was blocking ICE and had been doing it all day while her wife filmed.

One poster said the term “legal observer” was made up yesterday, but it is not new. However, it is one strictly used by the very radical left.

The ACLU, born of Soviet communism, also has a “legal observer” training program. They are allegedly supposed to observe and document.

Good did more than observe, while her wife documented. Good was trying to agitate the officers and finally succeeded. That way, the wife had some good video for whoever wants it.

Most importantly, she had nothing on her identifying her as a legal observer. They usually wear vests or hats or both.

She was deliberately impeding ICE:

This woman was clearly obstructing ICE agents from doing their jobs. Then she ignored commands to get out of her vehicle. Then she hit an agent with her vehicle. If she would have been at home minding her own business and not obstructing law enforcement, she would still be… pic.twitter.com/Z2nr6pcVwQ — Jeffery Mead (@the_jefferymead) January 8, 2026

I saw them at protests, and they were part of the action. It provides cover, just like the agitators who say they are photographers or reporters.

The New Slogan for the Hard Left: Get the F Out

This event is perfect for Governor Walz and Mayor Frey. It will wipe their corruption off the map, so they are making the most of it. Frey’s words, “Get the F out of Minnesota,” were carefully chosen, not an accident. We now hear it over and over.

School administrators are corrupting the youth, who are using the phrase.

🚨 JUST IN: In an infuriating move, Minnesota high school students WALK OUT of school and viciously chant “NO MORE ICE!” This is insane. The school administrators are ENDORSING this kind of behavior. Minnesota has big problems. IT HAS TO STOP! pic.twitter.com/hm2Ii7XnVh — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 9, 2025

They are breaking down doors, screaming, “Get Out.”

🚨 BREAKING: RIOTERS have just SMASHED THE DOORS of the federal courthouse in Downtown Minneapolis while chanting “ICE OUT NOW!” WHERE IS THE NATIONAL GUARD, TIM WALZ?! pic.twitter.com/N1kHV5XHXD — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 7, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel claims President Trump is directing ICE to kill Americans. He is also pushing the “Get the F Out” mantra.

‼️ Jimmy Kimmel claims President Trump is directing ICE to kill Americans: “He isn’t just killing people overseas…” “Get the fck out of Minneapolis! Get the fck out of all of these cities!” How is ABC letting this happen? This is who they are. pic.twitter.com/HMeX44ucof — Digital Gal (@DigitalGalX) January 8, 2026

They are hoping to make this into George Floyd 2.0. They have networked and brought out their fellow communists to the streets.

Foley Square:

Anti ICE protest happening now in Foley Square after Minneapolis shooting. pic.twitter.com/oOZK4mV5nw — Marla Diamond (@MDiamond8) January 7, 2026

Check New York here.

Communist goons were out in Minneapolis today.

🚨 BREAKING: At just 8am, radical leftists are already HITTING ICE agents in the streets here in Minneapolis It’s going to be a LONG day. HEY @TIM_WALZ: TELL YOUR GOONS TO STAND DOWN pic.twitter.com/HZz4l2rKJw — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 8, 2026

The communists are actively trying to get ICE agents killed. They want civil unrest, and will go to whatever lengths they have to to make it happen.

Here are two accounts on Bluesky doxxing ICE agents. https://t.co/OyURAP1fsq — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) January 8, 2026

President Trump will have to invoke the Alien Enemies Act at some point, but it might not stop the radical left. These people are revolutionaries. The radicals are out of control, and they are being activated and supported by the government officials.

Minneapolis (Jan. 8) — Antifa-linked anarchist & far-left extremists have set up blockades on streets using stolen property to slow down DHS vehicles & block drivers. They are standing guard. The tactic was used by Antifa during the 2020 riots to occupy. pic.twitter.com/o9CDW5vTr4 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 8, 2026

When they say they are at war, believe them.