Gaetz Grills Hapless ATF Dir. Dettelbach on Zero Tolerance

The ATF is weaponized to shut down gun sellers. The Biden administration uses the ATF to shut down gun stores and establish an illegal gun registry. Rep. Matt Gaetz addressed this at the weaponization hearings this week with ATF Director Steven Dettelbach.

The media ignores all this vital information the American people need to know.

BACKGROUND ON ZERO TOLERANCE

The administration established an insane zero-tolerance policy. In addition, when a gun store goes out of business, it must turn over all its records, which are then put into a downloadable and searchable registry. It is against the law.

In 2021, the Biden Administration announced a new “Zero Tolerance” policy for revoking the licenses of firearm sellers, known as Federal Firearms Licensees or “FFLs.” As part of this new policy, the ATF recently updated its “Federal Firearms Administrative Action Policy and Procedures.”

Gun Owners of America obtained copies of this updated ATF order, revised under the Biden Administration in January of 2022, along with the prior version under the Trump Administration.

Minor violations that used to warrant a warning and now used to shut down stores, even if it’s a simple mistake. Instead of regulating agencies, they are closing as many as possible. It’s become the norm to shut down the store.

THE ATF UNDER DETTELBACH IS LOSING THOUSANDS OF FIREARMS BUT HAS A ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY FOR AMERICANS

It happened to a friend of Matt Gaetz, and he brought it up at this week’s hearing on weaponized government.

First, he mentioned that the ATF is losing guns.

“There were recommendations made on what you should do so you don’t become the victim of a theft, and the Inspector General said you’re not following them. I’m quoting directly from the Inspector General’s report, “thousands of firearms, firearms parts, and ammunition have been stolen from the ATF.”

“So you gave testimony that brave ATF agents are the ones showing up at two in the morning after a burglary, but it seems as though, in this case, you were the one burglarized. Why have you not followed the recommendations of the Office of the Inspector General?” asks Gaetz.

Gaetz pointed out that the ATF had kept a massive database of gun purchases, effectively creating a “gun registry” contrary to federal law.

“So you can’t keep hold of the guns you’re supposed to have, but then you do keep a hold of the ones you’re not supposed to have. The [Gun Owners of America] report: “Firearms data, ATF did not always comply with appropriations and restrictions in its records keeping policies. As a result, that’s breaking the law. Didn’t you guys have to go and delete like a quarter of a million records that you illegally kept?

“I’m reading to you from the report from last year, Mr. Director. “We’ve found that the [National DataBase] staff does not currently, currently in 2022, adhere to the established operating procedures in place to mitigate the risk of firearms being lost and stolen.” So that shows an ATF that is not functioning correctly; it’s not responded to the problems that you’ve created. You keep records you’re not supposed to… and you lose what you’re not supposed to lose,” concluded Gaetz, as Dettelbach looked lost.

At about 3:14, he discusses the zero-tolerance policy. They destroyed his friend’s business.

“Why should you be able to destroy the life of one of my constituents over a technicality where they weren’t even at fault when you lose thousands of guns and illegally keep hundreds of thousands of records” Gaetz demanded to know of Dettelbach.

Dir. Dettelbach stammered and struggled throughout the questioning. He’s another inept Biden appointee.

Watch:

Related