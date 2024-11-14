Gaetz Quit Congress Before The Ethics Report So They’re Leaking

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., resigned from Congress late Wednesday, hours after President-elect Trump nominated him for U.S. Attorney General – and days before a long-awaited House Ethics report was reportedly to be released about him.

Earlier Wednesday, after news broke that Gaetz was chosen for the Trump Cabinet, House Ethics Committee Chair Rep. Michael Guest, R-Miss., told reporters that their investigation, which had reportedly centered around allegations Gaetz engaged in sexual misconduct with a minor and illicit drug use, would end if Gaetz were to step down from Congress.

“I’ve been asked, ‘Does this call us to expedite our investigation?’ A report will be issued once the investigation is complete,” Guest said.

“Assuming that at that time, that Mr. Gaetz is still a member of Congress. If Mr. Gaetz were to resign because he is taking a position with the administration as the attorney general, then the Ethics Committee would lose jurisdiction at that point. Once we lose jurisdiction, there would not be a report that would be issued that’s not unique to this case.”

The evildoers are leaking details. One alleges a woman said he had sex with her when she was 17.

In response to the new report, Gaetz told Fox News Digital, “These allegations are invented and would constitute false testimony to Congress. This false smear following a three-year criminal investigation should be viewed with great skepticism.”

We don’t have facts and proof, which makes the leaks slimy double-dealing—typical D.C.

I like him. He’s a fighter, and he’s competent. He also got rid of the House Plague – Steven McCarthy. A few RINOs followed him out.

The new AG grilling the soon to be gone AG! Gaetz is a interesting choice and I think he will be a Bulldog for DJT! Look out Swamp Rats pic.twitter.com/P9M3sHIH0G — Steve2AGodFamilyCountry (@lakemonstercl1) November 13, 2024

