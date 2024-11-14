This Is Great: Avengers 2.0 Is Heading for D.C.

This lady has it exactly right. Donald Trump is putting together the Avengers, just like she says. They are going to save the country and the world.

“Donald Trump is putting together the avengers” – I totally agree. pic.twitter.com/XtdvAB2o2p — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 14, 2024

I love these smart people he’s putting into place. They’re smart, with common sense and an American agenda. The Democrats went too far and made this into an existential crisis and left Americans no choice.

Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will be transparent every step of the way as they plan how we can make the government efficient.

This government is revolutionary. The naysayers think it’s the Visigoths. These Visigoths send us into space, create new medical technologies, and protect us from our enemies.

They are the doers, and they are coming and bringing their fellow doers. They will expose the Orwellian government agencies and what they’ve been hiding. Then they’ll gut them like a fish. When the people see how bad it is, they’ll applaud.

D.C. doesn’t have too many people like this.

Have faith. The cavalry is coming.

