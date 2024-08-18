Gain-of-Function Mutation Found in Monkeypox

Mutation L108F in MPXV is a ‘gain-of-function’ mutation, which most likely enhances processivity, changes sensitivity to nucleoside inhibitors, and fidelity of DNA synthesis.

The following information comes via Dr. Peter McCullough’s substack and the Kanan study.

In 2022, HHS Secretary Becerra declared US Monkeypox a public health emergency. Monkeypox occurred almost solely in gay or bisexual men with intense sexual contact. They ended up with blisters around the anus, buttocks, or mouth. The emergency ended in 2023.

The primary drug was the Bavarian Nordic Jynneos vaccine. With that and behavioral changes, the emergency dissipated.

As of January 10, 2023, HHS stopped tracking this Clade 2 subtype, resulting in 32,063 cases and 58 deaths. Most who died had advanced HIV disease.

A report by Kannan and others indicated that what happened in 2022 almost certainly occurred because of a gain-of-function mutation in one or more genes within the Monkeypox virus. The authors did not speculate whether it happened in a laboratory or nature.

Nevertheless, the lab gain-of-function should be stopped.

A new African outbreak has caused the World Health Organization to declare a global health emergency recently for Monkeypox.