Harris-Walz’s Mao Messaging: “Joy” “Unburdened by What Has Been”

Mao Zedong said, “Battling with heaven is endless joy, fighting with the earth is endless joy, and struggling with humanity is endless joy.”

A former student named Shad, no last name given, says he joined Walz on a 1995 trip to China. Shad previously submitted a report to the House Oversight Committee and spoke with Chairman James Comer. He also spoke with AlphaNews.org.

Walz is “Maoist to the core and should not be underestimated,” Shad told AlphaNews.org. He told people this “for 30 years,” and “nobody wanted to listen.”

Shad said Walz and his group of students explored China together for several weeks in the summer of 1995. They saw Tiananmen Square, walked along the Great Wall of China, and traversed the country. However, what struck Walz was his adoration for China and its communist ideology.

“There was no doubt he was a true believer,” Shad said.

“At night, we’d go out, we’d walk the street fairs. We’d be buying souvenirs and Tim was always buying The Little Red Book. He said he gave them as gifts … I saw him buy at least a dozen on the trip,” he said.

“It would be like in Germany and buying copies of Mein Kampf,” the then-student told Alpha News.

“If there was any doubt about what I’m saying, just look at the policies enacted by his administration like the country’s worst abortion law, anti-free speech, the riots,” Shad pointed out. “He’s a Maoist to the core and should not be underestimated.”

Shad drew attention to the similarities between Harris’s and Walz’s messaging. It included phrases like “the politics of joy” and “unburdened by what has been”—and the propaganda materials used by Mao.

Daughter of a Marxist with a Mao-True Believer as a Running Mate

Kamala doesn’t seem stupid, yet her speeches did make her look like a fool. The newly minted speeches of joy also seemed foolish. However, we underestimated Harris-Walz. She was using the language of Mao’s ideology. The same goes for Harris-Walz’s use of The Politics of Joy. Doesn’t it all make sense?

Kamala Harris, a MARXIST who loves to say that, “we can see what can be unburdened by what has been.” THIS IS NOT WORD SALAD, it is Marxism. This was Mao Zedong’s philosophy during his Cultural Revolution when he murdered 65-80 million Chinese via starvation & mass murder. pic.twitter.com/hYhl9Jpc6x — Pamela Version 2.024♜☄ (@Timpanist) August 2, 2024

“People need to have their eyes wide open,” Shad said. “The snitch hotline in Minnesota is straight out of CCP. Tim Walz is a very bright guy. None of this is by accident,” Shad concluded.

Rush The Investigation

House Oversight Chair James Comer launched an investigation, and Rep. Jim Banks said he is a national security risk.

John R. Schindler is a former senior intelligence analyst and counterintelligence officer with the National Security Agency (NSA). He wrote of Walz’s ties to China.

“It’s certain that Walz was vetted by the Ministry of State Security, the regime’s powerful secret police, because that’s how China works. No American would be allowed to run academic exchanges for a couple of decades, on the CCP’s dime, without MSS approval. It just wouldn’t happen.

Walz also has ties to Islamic terrorists:

It’s not just that Zaman is a kook who digs Hitler and hates Jews. He’s also head of the MN chapter of the Muslim American Society, which was founded by the Muslim Brotherhood and serves as a front for the Ikhwan. MAS is banned in the UAE for terrorism. Why did Walz donate $100K… https://t.co/QlyZXUdQ2c — John Schindler (@20committee) August 13, 2024

During Mao’s Great Leap Forward, as many as 45 million people died from diseases and famine resulting from Mao Zedong’s failed attempt to convert small family farms to urbanized communes while simultaneously urging them into industrial production and away from agriculture.

The Politics of Joy

Harris and Walz’s talk of joy is not a joke. It replicates Mao Zedong’s speeches about Joy. He found joy in battling with God and nature.

Who can forget Biden’s cherished advisor, Anita Dunn, who cherished Mao? She is still active in the administration, especially preparing new heads of government.