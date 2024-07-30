Gallup Poll Finds Supreme Court’s Popularity Near Record Low

Just 43% of Americans approve of the way the Supreme Court is doing its job — almost a record low, according to a new Gallup survey conducted after the court’s most recent term. That’s due mostly to the low approval by Democrats at 15%.

The constant attacks by the administration are having an effect. The numbers reflect who is winning the cases. It is also a reflection of the non-stop attacks on Originalist Justices by Democrat senators.



Democrats are angry because they aren’t winning every decision.

Republicans are overwhelmingly happy with the court, but it’s underwater with Independents and a disaster among Democrats.

When Democrats were in charge in 2015, only 18% of Republicans approved of the Supreme Court. The difference is that Republicans follow their rulings and don’t try to destroy the Court.

Democrats were riled up over Roe v. Wade. All that decision did was turn it over to the people – the states. It never should have been a constitutional right. Let the people in the states decide. Even Justice Ginsberg thought Roe was an imperfect decision.

Overall, public approval of the Supreme Court has been below 50% since 2021, thanks to vile attacks by Democrats and the media.

Biden’s recent ridiculous Supreme Court reforms that violate the Constitution are meant to stir up the voting base. They want to terrorize them. Vote for Democrats so that another Originalist Justice will not be appointed.

Democrats want Justices who legislate from the bench. Republicans want Justices who follow the Constitution.