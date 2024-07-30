On the morning of 29 July 2024, a mass stabbing took place at a dance studio in a community centre in Southport, Merseyside, United Kingdom. Three children were killed and ten people, including eight children, were injured. Police arrested a 17-year-old male at the scene.

Eight other children were injured, five of them critically, in what police called a “ferocious” knife attack Monday in Southport, a seaside town in northwest England near Liverpool. On Tuesday, authorities announced the third child had died.

Three of the victims were named by Merseyside Police as Bebe King, six, Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven; and Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine. Two adults were also critically injured as they tried to defend the children, the force said.

Police said a 17-year-old male was arrested in connection with the attack. Investigators said he was from the nearby village of Banks but did not offer a motive. However, they said the attack was not being treated as terror-related and that no one else was believed to be connected.

Some reports said he was an illegal alien, but reports say he was born in Cardiff, Wales.

The murders took place in a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Taylor Swift expressed her deep sorrow over the killings.