Gallup Poll: People Don’t Want EVs

According to a new Gallup poll, 7% of Americans own EVs, and only 9% who don’t own one are in the market for one. Only 35% say they might consider buying one in the future, down from 43%.

“Overall, less than half of adults, 44%, now say they are either seriously considering or might consider buying an EV in the future, down from 55% in 2023, while the proportion not intending to buy one has increased from 41% to 48%.”

Meanwhile, Biden decided that by 2032, only 29% of the new car market will be gas-powered. There is nothing Democrats won’t control — badly.

Biden’s EPA recently passed a new rule to make gas-powered cars very expensive. The Biden administration said the rule could result in just 29 percent of the new car market remaining gas-powered in 2032. In the administration’s lowest-cost scenario, it estimated by that year, 56 percent of vehicles would be battery electric, 13 percent would be plug-in hybrids, and 3 percent would be other hybrids. The only other car that Americans seem to want, besides a gas car, is the other hybrids that work well, as opposed to EVs and Plugins.

People don’t want EVs, but there won’t be many new gas-powered cars on the market, so we’ll all be driving around in old cars. We’ll look like Cuba with their 1954 Chevys everywhere.

EVs are dangerous you know:

