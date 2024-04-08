Joy Reid Attacks White Man, Equates Abortion with Illegal Immigration

Joy Reid is a perfect MSNBC host. She has a history of racism, and when she had a blog, she wrote endless anti-LGBT rants. Reid sees racism everywhere and in everything. The woman is obsessed.

Although she was unsure, Joy said she didn’t think she wrote those nasty things in her blog. Someone else must have done it. She even carried this nonsensical story to Anthony Weiner levels and had her lawyers check to see if the Wayback Machine was hacked. Wayback hit back since it was not hacked.

Reid makes a lot of money and has a spot on TV saying anything she wants but is somehow one of the oppressed.

Imagine paying her millions of dollars to spew the nonsense in this clip:

“The U.S. has a population of 327 million people… why do we need more kids??” Watch the entire clip. MSNBC’s Joy Reid is clinically insane. This might be the most deranged rant I’ve ever seen. pic.twitter.com/mjd7bU2VCW — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 26, 2024

