The Pathetic President

Joe Biden made a fool of himself and the country in Wisconsin today. He was confused outside the venue as well as inside. Getting from the helicopter to the limo was confusing.

The driver placed the limo directly in front of the helicopter, but apparently, that wasn’t close enough.

Biden’s handlers placed his limo directly in front of his helicopter and he *STILL* got confused. Yikes! pic.twitter.com/mvCsxQrJYJ — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2024

What stable nation would put someone like Joe Biden in office?

The leader of the free world was very happy about ignoring the Supreme Court on his latest college loan forgiveness scheme. The giveaway for votes does not include a mechanism to determine need. It’s just a brazen giveaway.

Biden brags about ignoring the Supreme Court on his scheme to unilaterally cancel student loan debt: “That didn’t stop us” pic.twitter.com/JfWolVGiC0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2024

He also lied about the salaries blue-collar workers make in semiconductor manufacturing. He gave loan forgiveness to people who went to expensive colleges and had better-paying jobs. Blue-collar workers, like people working on semiconductors, are among the taxpayers paying for Biden’s “forgiveness.”

BIDEN: “You know what the average [semiconductor manufacturing] salary is? $110K/year — and you don’t need a college degree!” He’s lying. Workers with only a high school education can expect to earn around $40K/year, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association. pic.twitter.com/P8uiWmGIK7 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2024

Biden always tells an easily provable old lie at these events. For some reason, he does it frequently, no matter how often the story is debunked.

“I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college and watched my dad struggle to help me get there,” Biden said in Madison as he bragged about making taxpayers pay off college graduates loans.

Biden has made the claim before, including during his 2020 campaign. The Donald Trump campaign flagged it at the time as inaccurate, as it had been during a much more serious incident when he plagiarized language from British Labour Party Leader Neil Kinnock in 1987, which helped end his presidential campaign.

BIDEN: “I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college.” He’s lying. In 1987, he was even forced to admit it’s a total LIE (after he plagiarized a British politician). pic.twitter.com/nUmIMrApwX — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2024

And he shuffled off.

After just 14 minutes of remarks in Wisconsin (in which he pledged another multi-billion-dollar giveaway), Biden lets out a cough and shuffles off the stage. Biden left his Delaware home at 10:30a ET this morning. pic.twitter.com/NuiRdIbN58 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 8, 2024

