The Pathetic President

M DOWLING
Joe Biden made a fool of himself and the country in Wisconsin today. He was confused outside the venue as well as inside. Getting from the helicopter to the limo was confusing.

The driver placed the limo directly in front of the helicopter, but apparently, that wasn’t close enough.

What stable nation would put someone like Joe Biden in office?

The leader of the free world was very happy about ignoring the Supreme Court on his latest college loan forgiveness scheme. The giveaway for votes does not include a mechanism to determine need. It’s just a brazen giveaway.

He also lied about the salaries blue-collar workers make in semiconductor manufacturing. He gave loan forgiveness to people who went to expensive colleges and had better-paying jobs. Blue-collar workers, like people working on semiconductors, are among the taxpayers paying for Biden’s “forgiveness.”

Biden always tells an easily provable old lie at these events. For some reason,  he does it frequently, no matter how often the story is debunked.

“I, like an awful lot of people in this audience, was the first in my family to go to college and watched my dad struggle to help me get there,” Biden said in Madison as he bragged about making taxpayers pay off college graduates loans.

Biden has made the claim before, including during his 2020 campaign. The Donald Trump campaign flagged it at the time as inaccurate, as it had been during a much more serious incident when he plagiarized language from British Labour Party Leader Neil Kinnock in 1987, which helped end his presidential campaign.

And he shuffled off.


Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
40 minutes ago

Out of control senile old mad man!

