Gangs Are Shooting Machine Guns into the USA from Mexico

















I put these clips up yesterday with another article about a caravan leader saying he is ready for war and will come to this country with his illegals no matter what. Not enough people saw the machine-gun fire at the border so we’re reposting the clips.

YOU NEED TO SEE THIS!

We have a war at our border. Along with invaders, we have terrorists and transnational gangs at the border. They are in control of the border.

Now they are shooting machine guns into the USA.

Agents have no authority to do anything. They can’t even ride horses with reins. The next step is the gangsters will slaughter our law enforcement agents. Many of them are already in this country. They live among us. The Mexican cartels and failed nation status is coming to America.

The only one reporting it regularly is Fox News’s, Bill Melugin.

You should also know that they are taunting our Texas National Guard (last clip), saying, “Oh, we should just shoot you soldiers.

Watch:

Live w/ @BillHemmer and @DanaPerino this morning discussing the suspected cartel machine gun fire we witnessed being shot into the U.S. from Mexico early this morning while we were embedded with TX National Guard soldiers. The tracers went over one of their lookouts. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/f6ES2PAZIt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 8, 2021

Follow @BillFOXLA for the latest from the border. Incredible coverage. https://t.co/9Bu3rB6aU2 — Trey Yingst (@TreyYingst) October 8, 2021

NEW: “Holy sh*t!”

We witnessed tracer rounds from a suspected cartel machine gun being fired from Mexico into the U.S. early this morning while we were embedded with the TX National Guard in Roma, TX. Soldiers tell us the rounds went above one of their observation posts. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/wJrcDF885r — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 8, 2021

NEW: In multiple instances over the past several days, Texas DPS tells me suspected cartel gunmen involved in human smuggling have stood in & near the Rio Grande in Starr County and taunted TX National Guard soldiers. They wear tac vests & have AK47s.

Courtesy: @TxDPS @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/68dpIOa2Nc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 6, 2021

