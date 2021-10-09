Illegal alien caravan leader: “We are ready for war,” nothing will get in our way

















As over 60,000 illegal aliens, mostly economic opportunists, are marching to the border, the leader of one caravan says nothing will get in his way and “we are ready for war.” We give Mexico about $320 million a year, partly to secure their borders, but Biden has let them know they don’t have to do so.

¨CARAVANA Madre” saldrá de #Tapachula #Chiapas En los próximos días la Caravana Madre saldrán de la frontera sur con o sin documentos en mano señala @IrineoMujica director de @PuebloSF pic.twitter.com/NsL1h5VEdy — Susana Solís Informa (@SolisInforma) October 5, 2021

Are these really the kind of people we want in this country?

Watch:

And war it is as cartels easily travel back and forth across our border. Many of the cartel leaders and mid-level guys live in the US. Thank Joe. Thank the socialist Democrats running the nation for Joe, whoever they are. Watch:

Soldiers told us there have been cartel gunfights in Ciudad Miguel Aleman, the Mexican city across from Roma, TX, frequently in recent days and weeks. The soldiers heard gunfire and explosions two days ago and showed us this video of smoke billowing after the gunfight. pic.twitter.com/yow1pPvJS8 — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 8, 2021

Live w/ @BillHemmer and @DanaPerino this morning discussing the suspected cartel machine gun fire we witnessed being shot into the U.S. from Mexico early this morning while we were embedded with TX National Guard soldiers. The tracers went over one of their lookouts. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/f6ES2PAZIt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 8, 2021

NEW: “Holy sh*t!”

We witnessed tracer rounds from a suspected cartel machine gun being fired from Mexico into the U.S. early this morning while we were embedded with the TX National Guard in Roma, TX. Soldiers tell us the rounds went above one of their observation posts. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/wJrcDF885r — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 8, 2021

