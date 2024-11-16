Gangs Take Over Areas of New York City

In New York, we have a new crime called Migrant Crime; migrant gangs roam freely in several towns. One area, Roosevelt Avenue, Jackson Heights, has been completely taken over, and residents are no longer safe walking the streets.

For example, Jackson Heights Queens has a temporary police surge aimed at reducing crime. However, residents fear it will come back once the police leave. It will be because there will be no repercussions for their criminal activity. The District Attorney in Manhattan rarely prosecutes any of these cases.

Sanctuary City, Soft-on-Crime

The gangs rushed to New York because it’s a sanctuary city.

The influx of immigrants has, of course, made neighborhoods with some crime much worse. Most of the immigrants have no intention of committing crime, but there are huge numbers of criminals coming with them. A temporary police presence only provides temporary relief.

There are new warnings about the dangerous Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua, which is making deeper inroads throughout the United States. The Department of Homeland Security says members of the notorious gang are increasingly drawn to sanctuary cities. Gangs built their entire American Enterprise off the backs of over 8 million Venezuelans fleeing Venezuela and other countries in South America.

They are going to seize abandoned buildings and take over the migrant care centers. They specialize in theft, drug, and human trafficking, including sex trafficking children. The gangs will commit murder.

In New York City, the gangs exploit the new asylum rules.

Jackson Heights, for one, was once a middle-class paradise. Crime had increased in the area before the influx of so-called asylum seekers (who are typical illegal aliens). However, the influx of people coming illegally has significantly increased crime. It’s perilous now.

NO-GO ZONES

New York City always had no-go areas where the gangs hung out. But now, no-go zones are showing up in tourist areas, nice working-class neighborhoods, and even the suburbs. The influx of immigrants and the soft-on-crime policies are causing this dangerous situation. People like Venezuelans who fled from criminals and lawlessness have found that those very criminals followed them because of the lawlessness of the city leaders.

Unlicensed street vendors are allowed to run rampant, and the gangs are stealing and then selling the goods on the street.

They take over shelters and smuggle guns in while demanding young migrants join. The police aren’t allowed to do anything about it.

Some people in New York City believe in NO law enforcement and get what they want.

Watch:

