Bill Ackman Tells Megyn Kelly What He Thinks of Pete Hegseth

Megyn Kelly spoke with Bill Ackman, the super-wealthy Jewish Democrat turned Trump supporter, and began by giving a rundown of Pete Hegseth’s background.

Bill Ackman agreed with her and said he “seems like a soldier’s soldier.” He said he thinks he will inspire young men to join, strikes him as a good leader, has a master’s degree from the Kennedy School of Government, and is clearly a smart and articulate man.

Hegseth is only 44, so Kelly asked him about his age. Ackman said you don’t have to be old to be right. How old was George Washington? Most Founding Fathers were young.

As an aside, George Washington, who led the American Revolution to victory, was 35 when he began to break from the British rule over oppressive laws, including taxation.

