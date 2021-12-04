Gangster Murders a Columbia Student, Stabs a Tourist, Threatens Another within Minutes

















A graduate student was killed and a student from Italy was injured in stabbings just minutes apart near Morningside Park Thursday night.

Police say the 30-year-old Columbia University student who died was stabbed near Morningside Park

Just a short time later, officers responded to another call about a 27-year-old man stabbed near West 110th Street

As CBS2’s Andrea Grymes reports, police tape and flowers mark the spot where investigators found Columbia graduate student Davide Giri, 30, stabbed in the stomach. It was just before 11 p.m. Thursday night

Police sources say a known gang member randomly targeted Giri, killing him, and leaving neighbors who didn’t even know him heartbroken.

“Comes here to study and live his dreams, goes to the best school in the world, and someone just comes up and stabs him?” one neighbor said. “It’s horrible.”

The violence didn’t stop there. Police sources say the suspect also randomly stabbed and injured another man, a 27-year-old tourist from Italy – on the other side of the park, near West 110th Street and Columbus.

The suspect allegedly threatened another man nearby in Central Park when police caught him with the knife.

“It’s awful. My husband and I, we just moved here from California about two months ago and, you know, we know, always be careful like walking in the park and everything,” said Morningside Heights resident Bri Keating.

NYPD sources identified the suspect as Vincent Pinkney, 25, of Washington Heights. They say he’s a gang member based in Queens who was out on parole after serving four years behind bars for gang assault. Sources say he has 16 prior arrests.

The criminal was only 27 with 16 arrests and he was out, free. How many other crimes did he commit without getting caught?

New York Democrats don’t care about victims. They care about the sociopath criminals.

