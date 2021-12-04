Philly DA Likely Has Blood on His Hands Again

















Another murder and more blood on the hands of Soros DA Larry Krasner.

A suspect in a murder of a young man, 21-year old Temple University student Samuel Collington, was arrested on August 14th and charged with eight crimes including armed carjacking, aggravated assault, robber conspiracy, and possession of an unlicensed gun. Latif Williams, 17 years of age, has a long rap sheet dating back to when he was 13.

The bail was set at $200,00 which meant he had to come up with $20,000 to be released. Then Municipal Court Joffie Pittman lowered the bail to an unsecured $200,00 meaning he could get out of jail without plunking down a penny. Krasner’s office filed no appeal, Big Trial reports.

The witness failed to appear and on September 30, the DA withdrew all eight charges.

Two months later, on November 28th, Williams tried to carjack Samuel Collington as he was unloading his mother’s SUV. Collington fought back, was shot twice in the chest, and died within a half-hour.

Williams is in the wind.

LARRY KRASNER IS THE GODFATHER OF CRIMINALS

At age 13, he robbed a woman and assaulted her.

On July 20, 2019, Williams was locked up for selling drugs. On Aug. 21, 2020, the D.A.’s office under Larry Krasner withdrew the charges against him.

On May 31, 2020, during the George Floyd riots, Williams was arrested for burglary, rioting, and looting. According to the police, Williams kicked a police car window out and spit on the cops. On Sept. 18, 2020, the D.A.’s office under Larry Krasner withdrew all those charges against Williams.

On Nov. 6, 2020, Williams was arrested for selling drugs. On Sept. 10, 2021, the D.A.’s office under Larry Krasner withdrew those charges.

In a statement published by the Inquirer, Molly Collington, the victim’s mother, described her son as “kind and accomplished,” as the former president of his Interboro High School class, an Eagle Scout, a high school band member, and a member of the National Honor Society.

“Our son was and is our hero, and this senseless act crushes us,” she wrote. “Sam spent all of his free time raising awareness for the issues that meant the most to him. In his honor, we will do everything to make sure that there is Justice for Sam.”

Related















