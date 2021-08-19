More good news! Biden brags about his withdrawal, it’s really a success

















Rep. Guy Reschenthaler told Chris Salcedo on his Newsmax TV show today that the Taliban have hard drives that include the bio-data of every Afghan who helped us. They are going door-to-door looking for these people and if they can’t find them, they’ll slaughter their families.

Biden has blood on his hands and so does everyone else who ran this operation.

But there is good news, Biden thinks his disastrous performance is a success. What do they put in his dementia drugs? He also explained why we had to leave as if that is the problem. No one is saying we should have stayed and he knows that is not the issue.

And he’s proud of himself about the Taliban saying they’d provide safe passage. This is as the Taliban is blocking all exits and beating people who try to escape.

Somehow he’s gone from claiming the disastrous withdrawal wasn’t his fault to actually bragging about it https://t.co/eyEAS2dYnX — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 19, 2021

Biden is lying again, as usual, claiming sending troops back in was part of his plan. His argument that this is not a big deal is that “no one is being killed right now.” That too is a lie and heartless.

Biden defends botched Afghan withdrawal: “No one is being killed right now” pic.twitter.com/4lwZkUtsw6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 19, 2021

Biden says on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, America’s goals in Afghanistan will be achieved and a messy withdrawal was inevitable. “If we had gotten out a long time ago, getting out would be messy no matter when it occurred.” pic.twitter.com/ttMr3zjpUy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 19, 2021

HE WAS WARNED

The Wall Street Journal reports that two dozen State Department officials serving at the embassy in Kabul sent an internal memo to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and another top State Department official last month warning of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline.

This is according to an anonymous source.

The cable, sent via the State Department’s confidential dissent channel, warned of rapid territorial gains by the Taliban and the subsequent collapse of Afghan security forces, and offered recommendations on ways to mitigate the crisis and speed up an evacuation, the two people said.

The cable, dated July 13, also called for the State Department to use tougher language in describing the atrocities being committed by the Taliban, one of the people said.

The administration was warned.

He told George Stephanopoulos during his Wednesday interview that he didn’t remember anyone warning him. This was in response to Stephanopoulos saying Generals did warn him.

Biden claims his military advisers didn’t warn against a hasty withdrawal: “No, no one said that to me that I can recall.” pic.twitter.com/utKh7ODpSc — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 19, 2021

Donald Trump issued a statement:

Related















