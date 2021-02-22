Garland okays discrimination based on skin color if it favors the once underserved









Judge Garland, Biden’s nominee for attorney general, agreed with Senator Tom Cotton during his hearing today that racial discrimination is legally and morally wrong.

However, when pressed further, he said he doesn’t see it as a problem if the favored race was once underserved. When asked if he differentiated between equity and equality, he said equity and equality and words as defined in the executive order.

There is a huge difference between the two. Under the Biden executive order, everything in the government will be race-based, favoring all people of color over the majority – whites. But, somehow this isn’t discrimination???

This is leftist ideology meant to garner votes.

Watch:

Judge Garland agrees that it's wrong and immoral to discriminate based on race. I hope he'll oppose any of President Biden's so-called equity initiatives that treat Americans differently based on the color of their skin. pic.twitter.com/dVXm2UAQUY — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) February 22, 2021

Related