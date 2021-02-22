AG nominee: Bombing courthouses in the day is domestic terrorism, but not at night









Merrick Garland, Biden’s nominee for Attorney General, said that bombing a federal courthouse during the day is domestic terrorism, but not at night. Both are crimes, he said, you will be pleased to know.

“My own definition which is about the same as the statutory definition…an attack on a courthouse, while in operation, trying to prevent judges from actually deciding in cases, that plainly is um…um…domestic extremism…uh…um, domestic terrorism. Um, an attack simply on a government property at night or any other kind of circumstances, is a clear crime, and a serious one, one that should be punished. I don’t mean, I don’t know enough about the facts…but that’s where I draw the line. One is, both are criminal, uh, but one is an attack on our core Democratic institutions.”

WTH?

So, Antifa, keep up the good work of avoiding a domestic terrorism charge. Bomb the buildings at night. The officers, janitors, late-night workers are collateral damage.

We should note that Antifa is an anarcho-communist movement trying to overthrow our government.

Watch:

NEW – Biden AG pick Merrick Garland says #Antifa attacks on federal courthouse may not be domestic terrorism because they happened at night.pic.twitter.com/4Q8o0tHt8Z — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) February 22, 2021

