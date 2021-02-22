Psaki explains why senators should approve senator-basher Neera Tanden to OMB









On Monday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) joined Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and announced he will oppose the appointment of Neera Tanden to the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia announced on Friday that he would oppose Tanden, citing her Twitter feed.

She constantly levels vile insults against Republican senators. In fact, several weeks ago, she deleted 8,000 tweets. She knew she was going to be nominated.

Brit Hume tweeted: Tanden had no discernible qualifications and was a hardcore partisan who’d said all sorts of excessively nasty things about members of the senate. He can now point to this as evidence of his independence.

When White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about it, she said Tanden is an “accomplished policy expert,” and that she would be the first Asian-American woman to lead the OMB. She also added that Tanden “has lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid…”

WHO CARES IF SHE’S ASIAN??? What does her race have to do with anything?

Neera Tanden=accomplished policy expert, would be 1st Asian American woman to lead OMB, has lived experience having benefitted from a number of federal programs as a kid, looking ahead to the committee votes this week and continuing to work toward her confirmation — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 22, 2021

