Garland Raid Seized Docs Covered by Attorney-Client Privilege

Democrats are destroying presidential privilege and attorney- client privilege to bring down Donald Trump.

During the Monday raid, the FBI seized boxes containing records covered by attorney-client privilege and potentially executive privilege.

The Justice Department opposed Trump lawyers’ request for the appointment of an independent, special master to review the records.

Sources familiar with the investigation told Fox News Saturday that the former president’s team was informed that boxes labeled A-14, A-26, A-43, A-13, A-33, and a set of documents—all seen on the final page of the FBI’s property receipt —contained information covered by attorney-client privilege.

The FBI seized classified records from Trump’s Palm Beach home during its unprecedented Monday morning raid, including some marked as top secret. But the former president is disputing the classification, saying the records have been declassified.

The warrant and property receipt from the FBI’s Monday search were formally unsealed Friday afternoon.

The Biden administration is spying on Donald Trump. They will have ammunition for 2024 if he runs for President. They will know everything about him.

