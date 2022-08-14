Paul Sperry’s Suspension — What You Are Not Allowed to Know

Paul Sperry is an investigative reporter who was permanently suspended from Twitter earlier this week. He was suspended before, in February 2021. He uses anonymous sources like the legacy media, and sometimes he is wrong. But, we know that many want to hear what his sources are telling him. Twitter won’t allow it, but he’s getting his information out despite them.

With Sperry’s permanent suspension, Twitter continues to crack down on dissenting political views this week. The suspension came after Sperry tweeted about the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago. Sperry said that Twitter gave “No warning, no explanation, reason given.”

It came after these tweets:

DEVELOPING: Investigators reportedly met back in June w Trump & his lawyers in Mar-a-Lago storage rm to survey docs & things seemed copasetic, but then FBI raids weeks later. Speculation on Hill FBI had PERSONAL stake & searching for classified docs related to its #Spygate scandal.

Funny, don’t remember the FBI raiding Chappaqua or Whitehaven to find the 33,000 potential classified documents Hillary Clinton deleted. And she was just a former secretary of state, not a former president.

Sperry also noted that “the current deputy general counsel at Twitter is also the former general counsel at FBI HQ under Comey. His name, as you may know, is James Baker, and he was the top attorney who reviewed the fraudulent anti-Trump FISA wiretap warrants for probable cause.”

These are arguably right or wrong, but shouldn’t that be the point? Free give and take of ideas? Who is Twitter to say his information is wrong and cannot be discussed? We don’t know if the information about the FBI is accurate, but his Hillary information is 100% accurate.

Is Twitter also operating on behalf of the FBI? We know from a recent report by Alex Berenson that Twitter takes people down if the White House asks them to do so. He has the proof.

Mr. Sperry is still posting on Gettr.

Yesterday, he reposted this comment from the 9th:

This next post is certainly believable:

He created a TruthSocial account @paulsperry while he appeals his Twitter suspension, or can be contacted at psperry@realclearinvestigations.com. He is also on gab, @sperryfiles.

THE STRANGER THINGS

The DOJ waited three days before executing the warrant, which makes one wonder why those nuclear weapons docs didn’t stir more of a sense of urgency. Judge Reinhardt, who signed the incredibly broad warrant, gave the FBI 14 days to execute this EMERGENCY warrant. Then again, waiting 18 months screams ‘not urgent,” and a phone call would have been better.

Former President Trump said he was storing documents and material from his White House office to display in his presidential library and to use as he writes his memoir. All presidents have done the same. That’s all gone for now.

The media is doing damage control for the administration, and we need to hear from other sources to make our own decisions.

The public does not know right now what the truth is.

The administration has told egregious lies and have done so shamelessly, without remorse. Yet they want to be the only source of information.

As Professor Jonathan Turley said on his site, there are ways to save free speech on Twitter. We need Elon Musk.

Mr. Turley said this week, “As we approach the critical midterm election, Twitter’s censorship cadre appears to be ramping up controls on what views can be expressed or read. Agrawal’s pledge to limit discussion to “healthy” viewpoints continues to manifest itself in Twitter’s burgeoning censorship system.”

