Gas Stations Prepare for Double-Digit a Gallon Gas – $10? $15?

Gas stations in Washington state are reprogramming pumps to prepare for double-digit-a-gallon gas. The pumps aren’t programmed to ring up $10 or $15 for a gallon of gasoline. Expect exorbitant costs for heating and air-conditioning as well.

California gas is just under $6 a gallon and $4.99 in some stations on Long Island, New York. Boats are paying $8 a gallon for boat diesel on Long Island. San Francisco is up to $6.79 a gallon. The entire country is averaging at least $4.50.

This is something Democrats have frequently called for – extremely expensive prices for oil and gas so they can force us into alternative energy. This is despite the fact that alternative energy cannot handle our needs yet. Democrats don’t care. They know and they don’t care. Just look at the prices on the pumps and you’ll know.

Under Trump, at one point, it was under $2 a gallon. Reports say it went to $2.41 in Trump’s last year. Now, it’s about double.

Solid reporting by Zero Hedge says we can expect over $6 a gallon of gas by August. JPMorgan’s commodity strategist Natasha Kaneva warns that US retail prices could surge another 37% by August to a $6.20/gal national average.

We could easily see double-digit per gallon gas everywhere. All stations will need to reprogram their pumps.

Biden continues to suppress the fossil fuel industry, but so far there is no shortage except for handfuls of stations in Washington.

In March, late-night elitist scold, Stephen Colbert announced that he was just fine with $15 per gallon of gas. “Hell, I’ll pay $15 a gallon because I drive a Tesla”. There is a disconnect between the mentality of celebrities and politicians with the people who have to drive to work every day in a car that costs less than $50k or buy food and goods while scraping by.

Get those pumps reprogrammed and remember, this is an enormous tax on America’s middle class.

