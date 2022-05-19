DOJ Group Wants You to Pay for Travel & Time-Off to Abort Their Baby

Democrats want private companies and the government taxpayer to reimburse employees for travel to abortion states to end the lives of their unborn babies. They want time off paid by taxpayers as well. [Two videos]

A DOJ group has pre-empted any change in Roe v.Wade and wants the arrangement now.

The already-overpaid partisans of the DOJ want travel benefits and time off. This is so they can abort their baby. They created the baby and want taxpayers to pay their abortion costs.

The DOJ Gender Equity Network (DOJ GEN), a group within the DOJ, sent a letter to government personnel and management agencies outlining its deep concerns about the ability of hundreds of thousands of federal employees and their families to access abortions. They said it is due to “restrictive state laws that are already or may soon be in effect in their states.”

They are referencing the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade.

The DOJ GEN argument points to Texas and Mississippi. They say it is already extremely difficult to obtain an abortion in those states. They are concerned that they will have to use their own money to travel to an abortion state.

DOJ GEN is a Marxist gender equity and equality activist network.

If a law that does not belong in the constitution is struck down, taxpayers must be punished. They are to pay for all of the abortions that take place.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) has already said “of course” private companies should provide travel expenses for their employees to receive an abortion in a state where it is legal if Roe v Wade is overturned by the Supreme Court.

Here are some of the delightful people who support abortion to the moment of birth:

“You Got the Message, Motherf***er” — Pro-Abortion Protester Shoves Pro-Lifer pic.twitter.com/7DzJJ1aWCP — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) May 4, 2022

Here is Pelosi, “a devout Catholic”, supporting taxpayer funding:

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi doubles down on forcing pro-life Americans to fund abortion. pic.twitter.com/l02Lv3NAAe — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2021

