Gasbag Chris Christie Weighs in on the Coming End of Elon Musk

Gasbag Chris Christie is trying to draw a wedge between Elon Musk and Donald Trump by claiming all people close to Trump have a shelf life. He ignores the fact that the people he mentioned were not Trump supporters.

“It ends when Trump believes that something has gone wrong and he needs someone to blame, and Musk becomes the person to blame. And no one knows how long that will take.

“You know, look our colleague, Reince Priebus, it was five months, and then he was gone. Gerald Kelly, it was 18 months. You know, the people who sit at the very center with Trump have a shelf life, and that shelf life is influenced by outside events, as Speaker Johnson is finding out right now.”

Speaker Johson isn’t doing what the Trump agenda calls for. He put through a horrendous CR and then wouldn’t present it as separate bills.

Christie continued. “This is a guy who’s done everything Trump’s asked him to do. He’s essentially gotten down on one knee to Trump on a regular basis, and now he had this problem this week. You watch Trump will run from Him because that’s what he does.”

Christie is jealous. He thinks he should be president after screwing up New Jersey.

This is gasbag Chris grifting to get paid for appearances on the propaganda media. He had his moment of fame, made terrible, failed predictions, and now he’s trying to destroy Trump’s agenda with a new gig.

Propaganda media needs their clowns.

When Christie weighs in, you can take that literally.

Chris Christie is the reason why there are drones all over New Jersey pic.twitter.com/1S3spAy0br — ┌П┐(•_•)‍☠️ (@demcommies) December 14, 2024

