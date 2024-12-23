Monster Guatemalan ‘Migrant’ Suspect Lit a Sleeping Woman on Fire

A Guatemalan national suspect lit a sleeping homeless woman on fire on the F Train in Coney Island, New York. He watched her burn to death. It is a most horrendous crime. This is what we are importing into the country.

A migrant from Guatemala was arrested in connection to the heinous death of a woman who was lit on fire and burned to death on a subway train in Brooklyn, New York, on Sunday.

Sources identified the person of interest to Fox News Digital as 33-year-old Sebastin Zapeta, saying he entered the U.S. from Guatemala approximately a year ago, but whether he did so legally or illegally was unclear.

What are the chances he came legally?

He was arrested today.

NY POST: The man who lit woman on fire and watched her burn in NYC subway is a Guatemalan migrant and has been arrested by NYPD. h/t: @EricLDaugh pic.twitter.com/ZLtCXBbWMV — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) December 22, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter The Importance of Prayer: How a Christian Gold Company Stands Out by Defending Americans’ Retirement Name Last name Email