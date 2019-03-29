Gasbag Jeff Flake Wants to See a Democrat Win in 2020

Former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) said Thursday that he would rather see a Democrat win in 2020 than have President Trump elected to a second term.

Flake made his comments at a debate in New York hosted by the nonprofit Intelligence Squared.

“Are you willing to lose a cycle for the Republican Party because of the principles that you’re arguing?” moderator John Donvan asked.

“Oh yes, yes,” Flake responded, citing Trump’s policies on issues such as immigration.

“It can galvanize people for a while, maybe for a cycle or two. But in the end, it turns people off. It turns off minorities. It turns off women,” said Flake, noting that anti-immigration policies such as those pushed by former Gov. Pete Wilson (R-Calif.) hurt the GOP in The Golden State.

“You sacrifice a generation, and you think, ‘Man, we might get some policy goals in the next year or two,'” Flake said. But he hoped the party took a longer view.

“Look at the long term. Look at the long term, at what you’re doing for the party, because people don’t want to be associated with it,” he added.

