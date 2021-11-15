Gates Admits the Vaccines Didn’t Work Well

















During a recent interview, Bill Gates, the self-declared world ruler, discussed changing our systems to meet the so-called climate crisis. It was the usual Great Reset blather. Towards the end, he talked about vaccines.

Gates said, “Economic damage, the deaths, it’s been completely horrific and I would expect that will lead the R and D budgets to be focused on things we didn’t have today.”

“You know, we didn’t have vaccines that blocked transmission. We got vaccines that help you with your health, but they only slightly reduce transmission,” the billionaire continued.

He stated our nation needs “a new way of doing things.” Is that what this was all about?

Gates is playing around with vaccines, climate change, The Great Reset. We’re all his subjects. The vaccines didn’t work well and we’re the test subjects.

He has big dreams of curing the cold and the flu. Will we have to be forced to subject to their experiments for those as well. Businesses were destroyed, children lost a year of schooling and have to walk around in masks, people are losing their jobs for a vaccine that doesn’t work well.

Bill Gates just admitted that the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines don’t work well. pic.twitter.com/6GQ3DQk8aN — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) November 9, 2021

Go to 27:

