RFK Jr Points to an Indisputable Truth

















For those who question Robert F. Kennedy Jr., it would be hard to find fault with anything he is saying in this short clip.

Nothing he puts up on his website is unsourced but the media has taken him off the Internet. That’s because to the media and social media, misinformation is synonymous with anything that they disagree with.

He passionately pointed out the people who are getting rich, strip-mining our economy, are the ones who want to silence criticism of the policies that are making them rich. They are destroying democracy.

Watch:



