Gates Foundation Funds Anti-White, Anti-American DEI & Racism

America First Legal (AFL) released research obtained through collaboration with the American Accountability Foundation, which is deeply concerning. The Gates Foundation has spent $30 million in lawless DEI intiatives.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funds groups that “advance illegal, racist, and anti-American DEI policies and promote the “systemic racism” lie. “

The Gates Foundation is waging war against nondiscrimination laws and the principle that Americans should not be judged by the “content of their character” but by discriminatory values.

The Foundation also “promotes anti-white, anti-police policies and programs.” they are working to establish a one-party nation.

EXAMPLES

“The Inland Empire Community Foundation”

The Inland Empire Community Foundation operates in Riverside and San Bernardino Counties, California. The Foundation’s website states:

In 2022, the Gates Foundation gave $289,000 to the Foundation for a “Black Equity Fund,” which it describes on its website as:

Notably, U.S. census data shows that fifty-five percent of Asian Americans over age 25 have a bachelor’s degree, compared with thirty-five percent of the total population, and the median household income for Asian American households is $97,626 a year, forty percent higher than the US median of $69,717.

“Independent Sector”

In 2022, the Gates Foundation gave $400,000 to “Independent Sector.” According to its website, Independent Sector adopted DEI in response to demands from larger woke foundations.

