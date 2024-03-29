More on Our Third World FBI Making House Calls

I wouldn’t mind my doctor making a house visit or the Amazon delivery guy ringing my doorbell, but I never want to see the FBI knocking. After reporting earlier about a woman getting a visit from the FBI because Facebook allegedly flagged her post, we discover there are more FBI victims.

The FBI told the woman we commented about earlier that they always do this.

“We do this every day,” an agent said, trying to sound matter-of-fact, “All day long, we talk to people. It’s just an effort to keep everybody safe, make sure that nobody has any ill will or bad intent or anything like that,” responds one of the agents.

Another woman also had a visit for a post she published about an alleged murderer who killed her cousin. The post is more than reasonable and doesn’t warrant a visit if this is all true. The woman who posted the comment wants the alleged murderer to reap what he has sown. Sounds fair.

Here’s her accusation which I believe. https://t.co/0UvTk5yrs2 — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 29, 2024

A sweet little blond-haired agent accompanied by another agent confronted another woman, asking for information about her daughter but not telling her why they wanted it. The agent said, “She’s not in trouble,” and who would believe that?

The FBI agent wouldn’t say what it was about out of respect for her daughter’s privacy. Sure, the FBI always cares about people’s privacy. The agents wouldn’t let the woman take a photo of their badges. Not suspicious at all.

FBI visit video from 6/4/23. They just show up and expect the mom who answers to give contact info for her daughter. Of course the FBI never says what it’s about and doesn’t even let the mom take a photo of their badges. This is intimidation and entrapment. Defund the FBI. pic.twitter.com/wkrICP26NQ — Paul A. Szypula (@Bubblebathgirl) March 29, 2024

So, what do you think? Intimidating us into silence? Preparing us for Gestapo hate speech laws? This is all innocent agents doing their jobs?

