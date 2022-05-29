Gatorade Makes Obesity Beautiful Again

Gatorade’s model in the ad below is a bit hefty for her health and none of this looks healthy but I’m not an expert. Maybe to the sugary Gatorade marketers, this is healthy.

Some research indicates Gatorade is good for athletes engaging in prolonged exercise, but for the average person or children, it’s not good, according to Healthline. It has too much sugar and food dye.

The Left wants to make obesity beautiful again. Obesity is back in after years of them telling us to take off the extra fat. This is even as we know that COVID was most dangerous for obese people.

Is this ad really going to sell Gatorade?

