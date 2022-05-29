WHO Removed 12 of 13 Amendments But Kept Biden’s Choice

The WHO led to removed 12 of the 13 amendments to the health regulations, according to Independent journalist James Roguski. The WHO will revisit them in November.

They left one amendment and it matters.

It matters. It has a direct impact of Article 61, Roguski says.

Biden apparently really wants that one. It reduces the time to reject amendments from 18 months to 6 months. It gives a corrupt administration time to sneak it past the populace.

THEY WILL NEVER GIVE UP. THEY WANT U.S. SOVEREIGNTY

In an interview Tuesday with Steve Bannon on the War Room, Roguski warned that the forces spearheading the effort to destroy America’s sovereignty “will never give up.” The working group is giving the members until September to submit their proposals on how the IHR should be amended to better respond to future pandemics. A follow up meeting will take place in November.

“They will keep trying to do this again in the future” with the new working group, said the journalist, concluding, “We’ve got to stay vigilant.”

The WHO is subservient to the Chinese Communist Party.

THE AMENDMENTS

The amendments, recommended by the Biden Administration, are dangerous intrusions on the sovereignty of the nations of the world. They give the Pandemic Treaty teeth.

If these amendments are approved, The Who will obtain the authority to declare an international health emergency, overriding national governments.

They tried to push it through without any public comment.

