Rebekah Jones Is Finished

A damning report out of Florida’s Inspector General’s office, found that fired IT tech staffer Rebekah Jones was not a whistleblower, but rather a liar and a fraud.

Jones claims she was ordered to manipulate Florida’s COV dashboard in May 2020 to make Gov. DeSantis look better as he moved to re-open the state. The IG found her allegations “unsubstantiated” and “unfounded.”

The IG found there was little or no evidence to back up her claims.

The report indicated that she did not understand public health policy or the significance of epidemiological data. Additionally she did not even have high-level access to crucial information. The claims themselves lacked viability.

The woman caused significant harm to the credibility of the health department and three employees with her lies and ignorance. She is paying the price now.

Twitter kicked her off the platform, she faces a felony computer crime charge and a stalking charge. And everyone who cares knows she’s a complete fraud.

She even lied about the results of the report which anyone can read. She even lied about having whistleblower status:

As I noted a year ago, Rebekah Jones’s claim that she’d been granted “whistleblower” status was yet another scam. She had applied for it, but she didn’t get it, because she’s a liar. Florida, meanwhile, was “exonerated,” because it did nothing wrong. https://t.co/EQ89W9E2uw pic.twitter.com/cp9UglfdoG — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) May 26, 2022

Rebekah Jones falsely says in a video she posted after this story ran that the IG “essentially split the baby. They found in my favor on one charge…” Wrong The IG “exonerated” officials of wrongdoing; 2 claims were “unsubstantiated” & 1 was “unfounded”https://t.co/koXriBVMEw pic.twitter.com/E3c6AehOG2 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) May 26, 2022

Also a reports: Jone had a long history of just getting information blatantly wrong, so much so that it seemed intentional at times https://t.co/fspedSTUny — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) May 26, 2022

