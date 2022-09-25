Gavin Newsom Bans the Word “Squaw” Across California

Gov. Newsom signed a bill banning a word as Californians suffer under high taxes and a crime wave. The word “squaw” has been banned all across California.

Our biggest concern is what will we call Elizabeth Warren now?

“In the central San Joaquin Valley, Assembly Bill 2022 should impact the rural Fresno County town of Squaw Valley. This “racist and sexist term” will be “removed from all geographic features and place names in the state, and a process to review petitions to change offensive or derogatory place names will be created,” a news release issued by the Governor’s Office states,” the Fresno Bee reports.

“This comes on the heels of federal action this month to complete the removal of this slur from nearly 650 geographic features across the country, including several name changes advanced by California based on extensive tribal engagement,” the statement continues. “The Newsom Administration has launched a series of ongoing actions to identify and redress discriminatory names of features attached to the State Parks and transportation systems.”

As homelessness is out of control, housing is unaffordable, and 182,000 people flee the state, Newsom’s banning words. Can book burning be far behind?

