Donald Trump Remembers Cayler Ellingson, Murdered by a Dem

Donald Trump remembered Cayler Ellingson of North Dakota at his latest rally, even as the national media ignores the story. Mr. Trump called Cayler a “handsome” young man who was killed simply for being a Republican.

“18 years old, was targeted and killed, run down in cold blood with an SUV by a radical left maniac,” Trump said. Referring to the killer, Trump added, “He was a radical left stupid person.”

Cayler Ellingson was an 18-year-old Republican whose tragic story made headlines in conservative media this week. He called his mother to say a man was trying to run him down with a car and to come get him. She went as quickly as possible, but when she got there, he was already dead or dying, run over by the man.

According to The Post Millennial, the killer, Shannon Brandt, had a political argument with the young conservative and slammed into the teen with his vehicle.

According to CNN, Brandt told authorities s he felt threatened and “admitted to striking the pedestrian with his car because he had a political argument with the pedestrian and believed the pedestrian was calling people to come get him.”

Cayler called his mother.

Brandt also said he suspected he was a member of a Republican extremist group.

“And this guy ran him down,” Trump told the crowd. “And not one mainstream media network has even mentioned this horrible crime – think of it…supposing a MAGA person ran down somebody on the other side? It’d be the biggest story you’ve ever seen.”

Trump pointed to the media cameras and called them out: “It’s a disgrace – you people should be ashamed of yourselves.”

He added, “And our hearts go out to the parents and the friends.”

On Friday, Trump preceded his comments in Wilmington with a statement posted on Truth Social:

“The person that did this was a deranged Democrat maniac who was angry that Cayler was a Republican. The Media doesn’t want to cover this horrible event because of the politics involved. If it were a MAGA Republican that drove that truck, it would have been the biggest of all stories. We LOVE Cayler AND WILL NEVER FORGET! Warmest condolences to Cayler’s family & friends.”

According to The Post Millennial, Ellingson’s killer was unbelievably released on a $50,000 bond.

The charges listed in jail records are criminal vehicular homicide – OWI, causing death or injury.

“I have a job, a life, and a house, and things I don’t want to see go by the wayside—family that are very important to me,” Brandt said at his first court hearing.

Cayler’s family felt the same way. Cayler had a job, was going to school. He had a life.

Watch a congressman discuss the case. He said the attorney general is very upset about this and will pursue the case. To be fair, we don’t know the entire story yet, but it doesn’t look good from Brandt.

A friend set up a GoFundMe page.

