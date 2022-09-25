Guess Where Some of the COVID Vaccine Tests Took Place

Judicial Watch announced that it received 115 pages of records from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) that reveal redacted locations of COVID-19 vaccine testing facilities in Shanghai, China. That’s right, some of the COV vaccine tests took place in Shanghai.

The FDA claimed they couldn’t release the information because it was confidential commercial information.

The records were obtained through a September 2021 FOIA lawsuit filed after the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Disease failed to respond to a June 7, 2021, FOIA request.

The request asked for all biodistribution studies and data for the COVID-19 vaccines (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (No. 1:21-cv-02418)).

The newly unredacted documents reveal the following Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine studies’ locations:

A document with the filename, “ s_r_IND 19736 0 105 2.6.5 pharmkintabulated-summary” identifies all in vitro metabolic stability studies of ALC-0315 and ALC-0159 (synthetic lipids in the vaccines) were conducted at Medicilon Preclinical Research LLC , a testing facility located in Shanghai, China. Studies within this record indicate work was done in August 2020.

Other locations are in the UK.

Why did they hide it? Aren’t they proud of the work with our geopolitical enemy?

