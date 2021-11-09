Gavin Newsom Sighting at a Getty “Fantasy Wedding”

















A source close to California Gov. Gavin Newsom yesterday told The Defender (CHD) (RFK Jr’s site) the governor experienced an adverse reaction to the Moderna COVID vaccine he received Oct. 27, the last day he was seen in public.

The Defender reported: The source, who asked not to be identified, said Newsom’s symptoms were similar to those associated with Guillain–Barré syndrome (GBS), a known side effect of many vaccines.

Governor Newsom has been missing from public view for 12 days except for a photo of him in costume with his family on Halloween. The source told them the Governor is suffering from Guillian Barré symptoms.

Alex Jones also claims police sources told him Governor Newsom is having a health event after he mixed different vaccines.

Governor Newsom canceled all of his scheduled appearances including a trip to COP26. He was supposed to appear virtually.

According to Fox News, Newsom’s wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, on Sunday tweeted — then quickly deleted — a message urging people to “stop hating” while her husband has been out of the public eye since canceling plans, including his appearances at COP 26.

She also told Fox News that his absence has nothing to do with the booster shot.

HE HAS YOUNG CHILDREN

On Monday, the California COP26 delegation refused to answer questions as to how Newsom was reportedly participating virtually or where he was. Late Monday, Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis claimed Newsom couldn’t go to Scotland because he has young children.

JUST IN – Newsom deputy says the California Governor could not make it to the #COP26 “climate summit” because he “has young kids”.pic.twitter.com/JV5rQyf2KW — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 9, 2021

HE WENT TO A GALA WEDDING

Then there was a Gavin sighting!

A Vogue story about Ivy Getty’s weekend “Fantasy” wedding, at which Nancy Pelosi officiated has appeared which might explain where he spent a few days. Vogue reported on the three day wedding:

“San Francisco’s City Hall is designed to inspire awe—a symbol of the city’s power and resilience after the devastating 1906 earthquake and fire, with its white marble detailing and soaring dome that looms more than 300 feet overhead,” Hamish [Bowles, Vogue contributing editor] notes. “But despite the architectural magnificence—and the panoply of state, with Nancy Pelosi officiating and Governor Newsom and Mayor Breed in attendance—the ceremony managed to feel extraordinarily intimate and personal, with Tobias’s charming vows and his passionate kiss that dislodged Ivy’s crown!”

He isn’t that sick, if he’s sick at all. Maybe he’s just taking time off and doesn’t want to be caught.

An exclusive look inside Ivy Getty’s wedding weekend, which began with a British Invasion Mod Party at The Palace of Fine Arts https://t.co/gXWuAGLIgM — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) November 8, 2021

Ivy’s grandfather is Newsom’s longtime business partner. Ivy’s grandfather is Newsom’s longtime business partner.

So, Twitter, is this @GavinNewsom? In the 1st pic, look to the right of the bride, to the couple in the 2nd row I think it is. Gavin and Jen, next to London Breed? In the 2nd pic, look behind the bride’s dad. Bride is Ivy Getty. https://t.co/kUOcWI5NQA pic.twitter.com/tZu9HeeDJC — Jennifer Van Laar (@jenvanlaar) November 9, 2021

