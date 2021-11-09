Germans Baffled by Soccer Players Collapsing & Dropping Dead on the Field

















Puzzling heart disease in soccer: “An unusually large number of professional and amateur soccer players have collapsed recently” (Berliner Zeitung)

Disclose TV posted an article in German about the sudden rash of Myocarditis and blood clots in German soccer players. Nowhere in the article does it mention whether or not they were vaccinated. Yet, as of October 26, over 90% of the players were vaccinated and now a known side effect of the vaccine appears, although no one has made that connection.

Maybe it’s not so puzzling. Singapore now has a warning not to exercise for two weeks after taking the Pfizer vaccine and France is no longer giving Moderna to anyone under 30.

The article from Berliner Zeitung titled, Mysterious heart disease in football, is subtitled, Mysterious heart disease in football An unusually large number of professional and amateur football players have recently collapsed.

They have myocarditis and blood clots it seems.

From the article:

Professional player Sergio Agüero of FC Barcelona will be out for at least three months. The 33-year-old had been substituted in the match against Deportivo Alavés with breathing problems. He had grabbed his chest and was taken to a hospital. Because of heart problems, he is now treated by the cardiologist.

At the European Championships, the player Christian Eriksen collapsed in front of running cameras. Diagnosis: cardiac arrest. Eriksen survived. The two professionals are just two examples of many footballers who have to struggle with sometimes life-threatening heart problems.

DFB doctor Tim Meyer said after the collapse of Eriksen: “Even the best screening examination is not perfect, so that such things can still happen. That’s why there is the second line of prevention and that is the presence of emergency doctors on the sidelines.” However, this system cannot avoid all life-threatening or even fatal cases.

Again and again there are emergency situations in recent weeks and months: Match stoppage due to cardiac arrest of the referee in a game of Lauber SV (Kreis Donauwörth) A 17-year-old football player of JSG Hoher Hagen has to be resuscitated in Hannoversch Münden during the game. Gifhorn amateur player Marvin Schumann needs to be resuscitated after a cardiac arrest.

Here are more MYSTERIOUS myocarditis and clot cases:

• An assistant referee of a Kreisliga-Augsburg match in Emersacker collapses with heart problems.

• A Kreisliga player of the SpVgg. Oelde II must be revived by his opponent.

• A player from Birati Club Münster collapses in a Kreisliga match against FC Nordkirchen II.

• 17-year-old footballer Dylan Rich dies of a heart attack during a match in England.

• The goalkeeper coach of SV Niederpöring suffers a heart attack after a training session.

• Lucas Surek (24) of the club BFC Chemie Leipzig is out due to suspicion of a heart muscle disorder.

• Kingsley Coman (25) of FC Bayern Munich has to undergo surgery after cardiac arrhythmias.

• Coach Dirk Splitsteser of SG Traktor Divitz collapses dead on the sidelines.

• Rune Coghe (18) of Belgian club Eendracht Hoglede (Belgium) suffers a heart attack during a match.

• At the Women’s World Cup qualifying match between Germany and Serbia in Chemnitz, an English lineswoman with heart problems has to be carried off the pitch.

• Team leader Dietmar Gladow from Thalheim (Bitterfeld) suffers a fatal heart attack before a game.

• 53-year-old football coach Antonello Campus collapses dead during training with his youth team in Sicily.

• Anil Usta of VfB Schwelm (Ennepetal) collapses on the pitch with heart problems.

• Dimitri Liénard of FC Strasbourg collapses with heart problems in a Ligue 1 match.

• ASPTT Caen’s Diego Ferchaud (16) suffers cardiac arrest in an Under-18 league match in Saint-Lô.

• Belgian footballer Jente Van Genechten (25) suffers a cardiac arrest in the early stages of a cup match.

• Belgian amateur footballer Jens De Smet (27) from Maldegem suddenly suffers a heart attack during the match and dies a little later in hospital.

• A 13-year-old janus nova footballer from Saccolongo (Italy) collapses on the pitch with cardiac arrest.

• Andrea Astolfi, the sporting director of Calcio Orsago (Italy), suffers a heart attack after returning from training. He died at the age of 45.

• Abou Ali (22) collapses during a two-division match in Denmark with cardiac arrest.

• Fabrice N’Sakala (31) of Besiktas Istanbul collapses on the field without the influence of the opponent and has to be taken to the hospital.

The article also states: The causes differ depending on the age of those affected. “In people under the age of 35, diseases of the heart muscle, heart valves, aorta and coronary arteries are among the possible triggers. Changes in the genetic material can, for example, lead to thickening of the muscles of the left ventricle (hypertrophic cardiomyopathy). Diseases especially of the right ventricle (arrhythmogenic (right ventricular) cardiomyopathy) can also be the cause of sudden cardiac death,” according to the Heart Foundation.

Hmmmm….did they say “genetic material changes?”

