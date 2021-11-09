Migrants Form on the Borders of Poland & Belarus, Not Just the US

















Is there a planned invasion of free Western nations? One must wonder when you look at the invasion on our border and on the borders of Poland and Belarus. It smacks of George Soros’s open borders plan which he has outlined quite extensively. His plan is to destroy the borders of the world, especially of the West.

In the US, Biden and his Democrats hate their countrymen so much that they are planning amnesty for these foreigners breaking into our country.

For months Poland and other states which neighboring Belarus including Latvia and Lithuania have accused President Victor Lukashenko of intentionally sending thousands of migrants into the EU as political payback for Western sanctions and isolation measures targeting his government in Minsk, forcing these border states to seal off and militarize key crossings.

The illegals are mostly Kurdish Muslims.

Ok, this is the most disturbing border video I’ve seen so far. Lukashenko’s armed thugs dressed like ISIS militants are quite literally pushing women and children over the Polish border fence and forming a human shield to prevent them from returning to Belarus. Please RT! pic.twitter.com/WzvpLmHzhz — Tadeusz Giczan (@TadeuszGiczan) November 7, 2021

Polish and Belarus border guards have forced migrants on their borders to return to Lithuanian through use of violence. According to the source, the border guards allegedly prevented medical assistance and the press from getting close these migrants. @hrw @Refugees @UNHumanRights pic.twitter.com/AbQulHTYzi — Deniz (Tülin), PhD 🇫🇮 (@deniz_phd) November 6, 2021

❗️One more video of current development near #Poland border; lots migrants who were escorted there by pro-#Lukashenka forces on Mon morning are on #Belarus side; Polish officers declared readiness to protect borders. Video: @motolkohelp #MigrationCrisis #EU pic.twitter.com/ij2NR9m55P — Belsat in English (@Belsat_Eng) November 8, 2021

Look at the hordes of violent dirtbags Joe Biden is letting into our country. They injured five Mexican National Guard who allegedly killed a violent Cuban migrant.

La policía mexicana mató a tiros a un hombre cubano el pasado domingo y los integrantes de la caravana de migrantes se defienden únicamente con su cuerpo frente a los ataques de la Guardia Nacional La organización es el camino!🔥🏴 pic.twitter.com/CmaBTo2kwx — Voices in Movement (@VIM_Media) November 5, 2021

