Gavin Newsom Visits the Border to Meet with Open Borders Proponents

M Dowling
Gov. Gavin Newsom visited the border and didn’t care about the millions of unvetted pouring into the country. He only met with a Democrat open borders’ governnor, left-wing groups, and aliens who want to come to the US illegally. It was a political agenda, nothing more.

What he cares about is AMNESTY!


