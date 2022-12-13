Quick and Crazy News for Tuesday

We have several quick news items you might find interesting. The first one is graphic, and you might want to skip it. However, this person, a drag queen, performs for small children and gets to go to the White House. It’s not fun posting it, but if children are subjected to this, we should know about it.

GROSS GROOMER

Earlier today, we reported about the drag queen invited to the White House to witness the Respect for Marriage Act signing. The Drag Queen, Marti G. Cummings, performs for small children. He is an anti-police activist and believes “the kids are out to sing and suck D!” and “anyone who thinks drag isn’t for children is wrong.”

This is the non-binary drag queen Biden invited to the White House to attend today’s Respect for Marriage Act signing ceremony. Marti G. Cummings, an anti-police activist, believes “The kids are out to sing and suck d!” and “Anyone who thinks drag isn’t for children is wrong.” pic.twitter.com/U4c9oYN63o — Mia Cathell (@MiaCathell) December 13, 2022

THE ENDLESS PANDEMIC

Now that we’ve gotten past that terrible experience, did you know we’re still in the middle of a pandemic? That’s what Dr. Fauci is selling. So, how can he leave us? Shouldn’t St. Tony stay and save us?

NEW – Fauci: “We are still in the middle of a pandemic.”pic.twitter.com/Etg6bwHQTc — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) December 13, 2022

SHE BLEW A KISS TO THE FRAUDSTER

Maxine Waters is the one who is supposed to grill Sam Bankman Fried (SBF) of FTX fame. Yet, she blew a kiss to him at a congressional hearing.

SBF was arrested this week for fraud. He was a big, enormously big Democrat donor.

CAUGHT: Maxine Waters appears to blow a kiss at FTX’s chief fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried at a Congressional hearing while the cameras were still rolling She’s the one who’s supposed to grill SBF next month? pic.twitter.com/qxWXuNsyuK — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 18, 2022

CAMBRIDGE DICTIONARY CAN’T DEFINE A WOMAN

And, in case you didn’t see this one, the Cambridge Dictionary no longer knows what a woman is. Men can be women just by saying they’re women and wearing women’s clothing.

Cambridge Dictionary just dropped a new definition of “woman.” pic.twitter.com/qDb17DJP5H — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) December 12, 2022

RONNA MCDANIEL WILL WIN

It looks like Ronna McFail will win her fourth term as RNC chair after presiding over every loss since 2018.

It doesn’t matter all tha tmuch. She has little power.

The power is with the governors and congressional committees.

OTHER NEWS

Yoel Roth allegedly had to leave his home due to death threats. People are blaming the Twitter Files releases.

According to a Pew poll, 2 in 5 Americans, nearly half of Christians, believe ‘we are living in the end times.’

Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta admitted targeting pro-lifers over the defeat of Roe vs. Wade.

That’s it for the quick and crazy news.

