Gazan Terrorists Mortar Biden’s Humanitarian Pier

There is a serious lack of gratitude here.

According to i24, Gazan terrorists fired mortars at the Biden regime’s humanitarian pier. Some pieces of American engineering equipment were damaged in the attack. In addition, one person was slightly injured while running to a protected area.

There are no US boots on the ground, but probably they’re on the pier floating outside the land of terror.

The project’s cost is believed to be about $200 million, and the US will likely insist on the IDF protecting it, i24 reports.

Hamas says Gazans are starving, but they go from robbing humanitarian trucks to the Biden pier.

