Terror in The Netherlands! Geert Wilders Calls for Deportation

Dutch politician, heroic Geert Wilders has been living under police protection since 2004. He is guarded round-the-clock by armed police, lives in a government-provided safe house isolated, and sees his wife only once or twice a week. Security must first “clear” the area when he appears in public. He receives hundreds of death threats a week. Fatwahs were issued against him, and he is the most hunted man in the world. Islamists want him dead.

After the assault on Jewish football fans in The Netherlands last week, he called for all Islamists to be deported.

“Islam is evil. It preaches hatred, propagates violence, and is barbaric by nature. It’s incompatible with freedom.”

He reported today that I am speechless. Amsterdam Police just confirmed that NO ONE has been arrested during the Islamic Jewhunt in Amsterdam Thursday night. All arrests have been made before and during the soccer match and NOT during the pogrom.

He was called an extremist.

Dutch politician Geert Wilders: "Islam is evil. It preaches hatred, propagates violence and is barbaric by nature. It's incompatible with freedom." He was called an extremist for this speech, but after what happened in Amsterdam, can you blame him for what he said?

This is the Netherlands, not Gaza or Pakistan.

Muslims and their leftist allies flooded the streets of Amsterdam to support and normalize attacks against Jews.

Oh the beautiful "Khaybar Khaybar Ya Yahood," which is a lovely song of peaceful extermination of the Jews (that has been sung on many occasions over the past 1,400 years of Noble Peace).

However, Bare Naked Islam has information you probably haven’t seen. I don’t know if this is accurate, but if it is, everyone involved should be in prison or deported. I read there were six injured and two people were missing.

The Mirror UK:

Horrific footage shared on social media appears to show fans being beaten and being chased with knives. One video shows a man being kicked on the ground and Israelis jumping into canals to avoid the protesters. “We experience the very thing they told us in school would never happen again,” one person told Maariv.

Israel had ordered that two planes be sent to the Dutch capital to bring the Israelis home but in a new statement, Netanyahu’s office says sending a “professional rescue mission to the Netherlands was not necessary”. He initially said two planes would be sent to the Dutch capital. Israeli citizens will instead return home via civilian airlines.

The Amsterdam Pogrom – Israelis were ambushed

– Several are reported missing

– People were thrown into the river

– Several incidents of people run over by cars

– Attackers had knives and baseball bats

– Passports were stolen and published online

– Families with children were… pic.twitter.com/YCPq6s0d9C — Hamas Atrocities (@HamasAtrocities) November 8, 2024

THE NETHERLANDS ASSAULT ON ISRAELI FOOTBALL FANS

The violent Islamists who viciously hunted down and attacked Israelis in The Netherlands planned the “Jew hunt” on Telegram.

Rioters traveled from Amsterdam to attack Maccabi Tel Aviv fans, and Jewish people were announced on the messaging app well in advance, De Telegraaf reported Friday.

The horrific pre-planned attacks against the Israeli sports fans on Thursday evening left at least five people injured.

Prime Minister Netanyahu had to send planes to rescue the Israelis.

This is in The Netherlands!

The Daily Mail

Sixty-three people have already been arrested in connection with the violence that broke out after a Europa League football tie with Amsterdam club Ajax, Dutch police said.

Following Thursday night’s assaults, individuals in the Telegram groups spoke of a follow-up attack, reported The Jerusalem Post.

Political leaders have denounced the attacks.

Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on Friday he was “horrified by the anti-Semitic attacks on Israeli citizens.”

He also assured Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone that ‘the perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted.”

Dutch King Willem-Alexander also shared his “deep horror and shock” after “antisemitic hit-and-run squads” targeted the Israeli football fans.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema did not hold back her disappointment as she labeled the violence as an “explosion of anti-Semitism.”

She said on Friday, Boys on scooters were driving through the town looking for Maccabi supporter; it was a hit-and-run.

“Football fans were attacked, and then rioters fled, running away from the police forces.”

She said the events were reminiscent of pogroms [in the Russian Empire – and Kristallnacht, the night of relentless Nazi violence against the Jews of Germany, 86 years ago today.”

Islamists blamed Israelis, claiming they started it, but this Jew Assault was planned on Telegram.

Eva Vlaardingerbroek shared this with the following comment:

The horrible attacks last night in Amsterdam are a direct result of our open border policies and are a prime example of the huge issues we’ve been facing specifically with the muslim and Moroccan community.

This isn’t “new” or limited to antisemitism though. Especially the Moroccan “youth” has been harassing, hunting down and plaguing the native Dutch population for decades, but nobody ever cared.

Those of us who dared to speak up were labeled as racistst, n*zi’s and were shunned. And mind you, these young “migrants” are often 4th or 5th generation already. You can barely call them “migrants”, but they are more hostile to the West than their parents and grandparents.

The idea that “integration comes with time” is a lie that is directly refutable when looking at the situation in NL. So don’t be fooled when now suddenly the very people who are responsible for this situation are going to come out and condemn it. Too little too late.

THIS IS WHAT YOU’RE DEALING WITH

After it was proven to be an Islamist-planned assault on Israelis, they convinced thousands of radical Dutch Citizens to come out for Palestine. That’s how this works. They attack and get rewarded for it, even though these are radical groups are trying to make people think the protesters are regular Dutch citizens.

After the Israeli incited riots in the Netherlands, thousands of Dutch citizens came out in support of Palestine..

Jews are on their way back to Israel on the rescue flight. This is the fastest rescue operation the world has ever seen. Israel will do whatever is necessary for its people.